Fall colors are already starting to come on strong in far northern and northwestern Wisconsin. The Brule River State Forest is already reporting about 50 percent color change, but most of the rest of the state is still very green on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Fall Color Report that started up again last week.
Water levels remain high on waterways across the state but especially in the southern half. The Lower Wisconsin River crested at Muscoda this week at over 35,000 cubic feet per second. Sandbars are still submerged but if the flow continues to drop as expected a few could emerge by the weekend. At the current flow, though, only expert level canoers and kayakers should be on the lower riverway.
Lake Superior run trout and salmon are in the Brule River, and there have been some reports of angling success. Historically, mid to late September is the peak of the coho run. Lake Michigan tributary runs have not really begun in earnest yet, but a few chinook have moved up the Manitowoc and West Twin rivers and were being caught below dams. The runs should pick up over the next couple of weeks as temperatures begin to drop.
Musky fishing is picking up on northern lakes with good success and bluebird skies reported last weekend for the World Championship Musky Classic in the Boulder Junction area. Central Wisconsin trout streams have come down nicely and there have been reports trout are putting on the feed bag and there have been good catches. High water and cooler temperatures are making the recipe for a good fall walleye bite on the Wolf River.
Deer archery and crossbow season opens this Saturday, Sept. 15 along with the turkey season and small game and ruffed grouse in some zones. Check the DNR website for complete dates and regulations. State wildlife biologists say they outlook is very good for both the deer and turkey season openers with abundant populations of both.
Bird migrations are near an overall peak now as birds of nearly every type head for southern wintering grounds. Among them this week was the first good push of waterfowl, most notably including some dabbling ducks like teal, shovelers and pintails, but also the first divers such as scaup, redheads and bufflehead.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Sept. 16: Major — 5:19 a.m., 5:44 p.m. Minor — 11:32 a.m., 11:56 p.m.
Monday: Major — 6:08 a.m., 6:33 p.m. Minor — no a.m., 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 6:55 a.m., 7:19 p.m. Minor — 12:43 a.m., 1:07 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 7:40 a.m., 8:04 p.m. Minor — 1:28 a.m., 1:52 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 8:23 a.m., 8:46 p.m. Minor — 2:11 a.m., 2:34 p.m.
Friday: Major — 9:04 a.m., 9:28 p.m. Minor — 2:53 a.m., 3:16 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 9:46 a.m., 10:08 p.m. Minor — 3:34 a.m., 3:57 p.m.
