For the second week in a row Wisconsin was slammed with torrential rainfall again leading to massive flooding, this time primarily in southwestern and south central parts of the state. The floods again washed out many roads, leading the governor to declare a statewide emergency.
The flooding caused the closure of Wildcat Mountain State Park and the 400, Elroy-Sparta, Hillsboro and Saunders state trails just before the Labor Day holiday weekend. A confirmed tornado in Fond du Lac County lead to the closure of about half the campsites in the Long Lake Campground of the Kettle Moraine State Forest Northern Unit. For details, search the DNR website for “current conditions.”
Going into the holiday weekend, most other state parks, forests and trails are open and in good condition for outdoor recreation. Those looking for last-minute camping options should check the state park reservation site for opening or cancellations. Most available sites are in the northern state forests.
Northern Wisconsin didn’t receive as much but still had some significant rainfall of 4 to 8 inches in some areas. Both the Bois Brule and Flambeau rivers are running high for the holiday weekend and could provide excellent conditions for experienced paddlers.
From high winds to thunderstorms, the weather over the past week has made it difficult for anglers to have much success. Central Wisconsin received between 4 and 10 inches of rain and most trout streams flooded and were unfishable. Wolf River anglers have been doing well catching bass. Crappie were starting to bite on inland lakes.
Despite the weather, anglers had some success catching walleye and perch along the Oconto River along with some smallmouth bass. The muskie effort is increasing, with many reporting success, including one angler who caught a 54-inch monster. Walleye are also continuing to bite at Bayshore. Large catches of white perch were also reported, along with anglers catching catfish and freshwater drum.
Fishing pressure along Door County was low over the past week. The few walleye anglers did bring in fish, while the perch anglers had mixed luck, with nearly everyone seeming to bring in white perch. Smallmouth action from the piers remained good along the northern peninsula.
Poor weekend weather with high winds, large swells on Lake Michigan, and thunderstorms limited anglers from heading out on the water. Those who made it out reported a mixed bag of coho, rainbow and lake trout are being reported with an occasional chinook.
Saturday is the opening of the early goose and teal seasons, along with opening of mourning dove.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us/
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Sept. 2: Major — 5:06 a.m., 5:33 p.m. Minor — 11:19 a.m., 11:46 p.m.
Monday: Major — 6 a.m., 6:28 p.m. Minor — no a.m., 12:14 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 6:55 a.m., 7:24 p.m. Minor — 12:40 a.m., 1:09 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 7:49 a.m., 8:20 p.m. Minor — 1:34 a.m., 2:05 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 8:44 a.m., 9:15 p.m. Minor — 2:29 a.m., 2:59 p.m.
Friday: Major — 9:38 a.m., 10:08 p.m. Minor — 3:23 a.m., 3:53 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 10:32 a.m., 11:01 p.m. Minor — 4:18 a.m., 4:46 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.