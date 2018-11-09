It is just over a week until the opening of Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun deer season, and state wildlife officials are urging hunters to purchase licenses as soon as possible. Buying your license early is simple at gowild.wi.gov or through authorized license agents and DNR service centers.
Tamarack have lost their gold in the north but are still colorful in central and southern parts of the state, while oaks are hanging onto their brown leaves and will for a long time. Leaf drop is nearly complete through central Wisconsin and progressing rapidly in the south. Recent snowfalls and more in the forecast bode well for good visual and tracking conditions for the opener on Saturday, Nov. 17.
The big bucks appeared to kick into high gear late last week as the rut is hot and heavy now. Deer have been reported out and about at all times of the day and in all weather. Turkeys are still on the move and have been seen in the open and wooded areas. Standing water in many areas are leaving pheasant hunters with wet conditions. Ermine have changed to their white coats making them very easy to see.
There was high fishing pressure reported last week on the Menominee River near Hattie Street dam area with many anglers trying to catch walleye and whitefish. Yellow perch were caught along the west shore of Green Bay, but not in as high numbers as recent weeks.
The number of chinooks being caught are now low and salmon are nearing the end of their life cycle. Steelhead were caught inside the Manitowoc Harbor on spawn sacs. Brown trout have begun moving up Lake Michigan tributaries, but females have not shown signs of spawning yet. Coho have not been seen in any numbers.
Chickadees, nuthatches and woodpeckers are hitting area feeders hard. Hooting activity for resident great horned owls has increased as the birds begin to court in preparation for January nesting activity. Five snowy owls have been reported statewide thus far, the southernmost coming from Jefferson County.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Nov. 11: Major — 1:26 a.m., 1:51 p.m. Minor — 7:38 a.m., 8:03 p.m.
Monday: Major — 2:21 a.m., 2:46 p.m. Minor — 8:34 a.m., 8:58 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 3:15 a.m., 3:39 p.m. Minor — 9:27 a.m., 9:51 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 4:06 a.m., 4:29 p.m. Minor — 10:18 a.m., 10:41 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 4:54 a.m., 5:16 p.m. Minor — 11:05 a.m., 11:28 p.m.
Friday: Major — 5:38 a.m., 6 p.m.. Minor — 11:49 a.m., no p.m.
Saturday: Major — 6:20 a.m., 6:42 p.m. Minor — 12:09 a.m., 12:31 p.m.
