Outdoors Report: Gun deer season on the horizon

As hunters countdown the final hours to the nine-day gun deer season opener, here's what staff are saying:

• With a mild 2020-21 winter and below-average harvests in 2019 and 2020, Wisconsin deer hunters can look forward to increased harvest opportunities around the state.

• The mild 2020-21 winter may lead to better fawn numbers and antler growth.

• It’s been a relatively dry year and crop harvest is on or ahead of schedule. Access in low lying areas should not be hampered by flooding. However, unfrozen conditions in much of the state may limit access in the some of the wetter areas.

• Deer numbers are high throughout the Farmland Zones, with a lot of antlerless harvest opportunities in many Farmland Deer Management Units. Additional antlerless deer harvest supports a healthier herd.

• There are no buck-only units this year. Antlerless harvest quotas in the Northern Forest were increased by 40% overall. However, some northern counties with limited antlerless permits have sold out.

Hunters will have a different experience based on where in the state they hunt, whether they are hunting public or private land, forest or farmland, hunting pressure and many other factors.

Bonus authorizations still available

Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations remain available in many counties. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations may be filled with any weapon type but must be filled in the zone, county and land type (public or private) designated on each harvest authorization.

Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the cost of $12 each for residents, $20 each for non-residents and $5 each for youth hunters under age 12.

In 2021, additional Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations may be included with each deer hunting license, depending on the county of choice. Hunters who have not yet purchased a license for hunting deer will be prompted to select the county and land type for the Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations at the point of sale.

Licenses may be purchased online or at any of the more than 1,000 license sales agent locations or at one of our open in-person Service Center Locations.

Hunters who purchased their deer hunting licenses earlier in the year may now select their Farmland (Zone 2) harvest authorizations. When ready, hunters may make a harvest authorization selection online from their Go Wild account to print themselves or visit a licensed agent (this will require a $2 processing fee).

GameReg

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered. GameReg is simple, fast and convenient for hunters. The system will prompt hunters to answer a series of questions. A unique harvest authorization number is required.

Registering a harvest is a critical component to assisting the DNR with deer management in Wisconsin.

Hunters have four options to register their deer:

• Online at Gamereg.wi.gov – it's the fastest and easiest option.

• By phone at 1-844-426-3734.

• At an in-person registration station.

Visit the DNR’s Gamereg Electronic Game Registration webpage for more information.

Safety

There were nine firearm-involved injuries and one fatality reported during the 2020 gun deer season. Most incidents are the result unsafe handling of a loaded gun by hunters who have had hunting experience.

Hunters can do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by remembering these simple steps to firearm safety:

• T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

• A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

• B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it, and what’s beyond it.

• K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.

In addition, hunters must follow all hunting regulations and only take aim during legal shooting hours.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Sunday, Nov. 21: Major — 12:05 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Minor — 8:33 a.m., 5:23 p.m.

Monday: Major — 12:55 a.m., 1:20 p.m. Minor — 9:28 a.m., 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 1:46 a.m., 2:11 p.m. Minor — 10:17 a.m., 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: Major — 2:36 a.m., 3:01 p.m. Minor — 11 a.m., 8:05 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 3:26 a.m., 3:50 p.m. Minor — 11:35 a.m., 9:10 p.m.

Friday: Major — 4:14 a.m., 4:38 p.m. Minor — 12:05 p.m., 10:16 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 5:01 a.m., 5:24 p.m. Minor — 12:35 p.m., 11:24 p.m.

