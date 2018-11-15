Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun deer hunting season opens this Saturday and with snow in many northern areas and more in the forecast for Friday into Saturday, it should make for a good opener.
Hunters can find all the information they need by searching the DNR website for keyword “deer.” Hunters with mobile devices can also download the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app, which provides mapping, shooting hours and easy access to regulations. Hunters can download the app from the DNR website by searching the keywords "hunt app."
This is the earliest possible opening of the season and while it is winding down in some areas, rutting activity is still noticeable with bucks visiting their scrapes and rubs, and still being seen chasing does. A reminder that hunters must register their deer by 5 p.m. the day after recovery and registration is now easier than ever online, by phone or in person at registration stations.
Elk harems have disbanded in the Flambeau River State Forest, and mature bulls are separate from the cow-calf groups. With the upcoming gun deer season hunters in areas of Sawyer, Bayfield, Ashland, Price and Rusk counties are cautioned to be very sure of their target as yearling elk are now about the size of an adult doe.
Snow depths range from a dusting to nearly 10 inches across about the northern quarter of the state. It looks like the middle of ski season at the MECCA trails in the Turtle-Flambeau Scenic Waters Area, but swamps need to freeze up before any grooming can be done. Crews have started rolling these wet areas.
Skim and shelf ice forming on many bodies of water and across swamps and some of the smaller lakes in the north have frozen, but not strong enough yet to support ice anglers. Heavy chunks of ice are flowing down the Flambeau River, which still has high water levels and the Big and Little Manitou Falls at Pattison State Park are starting to ice over.
Anglers were still fishing the Menominee River for walleye, whitefish, brown and rainbow trout with moderate success. One lucky angler reeled in a rainbow trout that measured 34 inches and weighed close to 17 pounds. Anglers are still doing well on walleyes on the Wolf River.
Hunters and other heading north can cut Christmas trees from the Northern State Forest but must first get a low cost permit from forest headquarters offices. Tree cutters, hikers and others who will be out in the field over the next nine days are encouraged to wear blaze orange or other brightly colored clothing.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Nov. 18: Major — 6:59 a.m., 7:21 p.m. Minor — 12:48 a.m., 1:10 p.m.
Monday: Major — 7:38 a.m., 8:00 p.m. Minor — 1:27 a.m., 1:49 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 8:18 a.m., 8:41 p.m. Minor — 2:06 a.m., 2:29 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 9:00 a.m., 9:24 p.m. Minor — 2:48 a.m., 3:12 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 9:47 a.m., 10:13 p.m. Minor — 3:34 a.m., 4:00 p.m.
Friday: Major — 10:40 a.m., 11:07 p.m.. Minor — 4:26 a.m., 4:53 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 11:38 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:24 a.m., 5:53 p.m.
