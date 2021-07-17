Outdoors Report: Grouse season canceled yet again

Laminated pages from the children’s book “I Love Bugs” by Philemon Sturges are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. As you hike the trail search for the next page in the story.

Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas, and action play are also included to help you explore nature and learn more about bugs. Bring your phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted as copies cannot be provided.

The book is aimed primarily at a 4-8 year-olds, but the whole family can enjoy the hike.

The .7-mile trail begins right behind the Visitor Center at Richard Bong State Recreation Area and passes the new Nature Explorer Classroom. The trail has some grade to it and dogs are not allowed on this trail. The park is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There is no cost to hike, but you will need to have or purchase a state park vehicle admission sticker. For questions call (262) 878-5601.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period.

Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.