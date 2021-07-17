Outdoors Report: Grouse season canceled yet again

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has canceled the state's sharp-tailed grouse season for the third year in a row to protect the population.
The DNR announced the decision Monday, saying a population survey this spring coupled with historical data trends and scientific modeling indicate hunting could cause a “marked decrease” in the population.
Sharp-tailed grouse populations have been dwindling across the country since the 1900s. The bird was once found throughout Wisconsin, but it has retreated to the northern reaches of the state as southern forests and grasslands were cleared for farming. Similar trends have been at play for sharp-tailed grouse in Michigan and eastern Minnesota.
DNR officials said they're hopeful that the population will respond to efforts to restore the young forests and barren habitats that sharp-tailed grouse need to survive.
Strong fishery season predicted
The state Department of Natural Resources anticipates a strong season for the Lake Michigan fishery based on early surveys and contacts with anglers showing successful fishing in the early part of the season.
Last year, Wisconsin anglers caught good numbers of steelhead, chinook and coho salmon and projections for 2021 look positive.
To date, the DNR has stocked the following in Lake Michigan:
- 50,077 brook trout (Fall 2020)
- 411,229 brown trout
- 1,202,183 chinook salmon
- 514,657 coho salmon
- 430,313 steelhead
In addition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocked 45,000 lake trout into Lake Michigan this year, and more fish are planned to be stocked by the DNR this fall to meet our annual stocking goals.
Catch and release
Headed out fishing this summer? If you’re planning to catch and release, please remember to do so responsibly.
Fish have delicate gills and jaw muscles. Holding a fish by its gills or lower jaw can cause permanent damage, making it hard for them to eat after being released. Instead, hold your catch with two hands and gently release it back into the water. By releasing your catch responsibly, you allow the fish to be caught by another angler and give them a memory to last a lifetime.
Summer StoryWalk at Bong
Richard Bong State Recreation Area has a new, summer StoryWalk, an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.
StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea!
StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Laminated pages from the children’s book “I Love Bugs” by Philemon Sturges are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. As you hike the trail search for the next page in the story.
Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas, and action play are also included to help you explore nature and learn more about bugs. Bring your phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted as copies cannot be provided.
The book is aimed primarily at a 4-8 year-olds, but the whole family can enjoy the hike.
The .7-mile trail begins right behind the Visitor Center at Richard Bong State Recreation Area and passes the new Nature Explorer Classroom. The trail has some grade to it and dogs are not allowed on this trail. The park is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There is no cost to hike, but you will need to have or purchase a state park vehicle admission sticker. For questions call (262) 878-5601.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period.
Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, July 18: Major — 6:41 a.m., 7:08 p.m. Minor — 12:14 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
Monday: Major — 7:53 a.m., 8:03 p.m. Minor — 12:44 a.m., 3:37 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 8:33 a.m., 9:03 p.m. Minor — 1:20 a.m., 4:55 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 9:34 a.m., 10:06 p.m. Minor — 2:05 a.m., 6:08 p.m.
Thursday: Major — No a.m., 10:38 p.m. Minor — 3:01 a.m., 7:13 p.m.
Friday: Major — No a.m., 11:40 a.m. Minor — 4:06 a.m., 8:06 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 12:11 a.m., 12:40 p.m. Minor — 5:18 a.m., 8:49 p.m.