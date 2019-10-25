This should be an excellent weekend for fall color viewing with colors peaking from Wyalusing State Park, through the Kettle Moraine and up to Door County’s five state parks. Plan your fall color adventure using the official Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report.
Colors are past peak in northern and central Wisconsin, and leaves are dropping or have dropped, significantly improving visibility for grouse, woodcock, turkey and archery deer hunters. Deer rut activity will be nearing its peak soon and into the early weeks of November. Waterfowl migration continues to climb, and the forecasted north winds should bring in more birds. Sandhill cranes are staging, getting ready for the fall migration. The fall salmon and trout runs are winding down, but anglers were still out trying to catch a few before the spawning season ends.
Fishing
Racine County: Fishing activity on the Root River north of the Steelhead facility is still very high. Anglers are trying to catch a few salmon before the fall spawning season ends.
The most common fishing method continues to be fly fishing with flies or spawn. Anglers had success catching a large mix of coho and kings using flies or spawn. Water levels have gone down quite a bit, but the water remains cloudy. The river south of the facility also saw plenty of fishing activity. Anglers were also using flies or spawn as bait, primarily on fly fishing tackle.
Hunting & Trapping
Milwaukee County: Deer rut activity will be nearing its peak soon and into the early weeks of November. Other hunting seasons are in full swing, with pheasant, rabbit, squirrel, and raccoon seasons open, to name a few.
Wildlife
Dodge County: Waterfowl migration continues to climb, and the forecasted north winds should bring in more birds. Divers such as ringneck, canvasback,and redhead are increasing in numbers. Good viewing conditions are on Highway 49. To view cranes and geese flying back into the marsh to roost, find a quality overlook an hour before sunset and enjoy the show.
Seasonal Conditions
Door County: Fall colors are just about peak in northern Door County at Newport State Park. Due to the over-abundance of rainfall and continuous cloudy conditions, colors are a bit subdued this year but still worth seeing. There are a few muddy spots on trails, but all are easily accessible.
Parks & Trails
Adams County: Colors are changing quickly at Roche-A-Cri State Park, and leaves are falling. Hike in from the winter lot along Carter Creek to see colors. The stairway is open from 6 a.m. to sunset, and no food, drinks or pets are allowed.
On the Internet: dnr.state.wi.us.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month.
The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Major — 9:57 a.m., 10:24 p.m. Minor — 3:44 a.m., 4:11 p.m.
Sunday: Major — 9:46 a.m., 10:12 p.m. Minor — 3:33 a.m., 3:59 p.m.
Monday: Major — 10:38 a.m., 11:05 p.m. Minor — 4:25 a.m., 4:51 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 11:34 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:21 a.m., 5:48 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 12:07 a.m., 12:34 p.m. Minor — 6:20 a.m., 6:48 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 1:08 a.m., 1:36 p.m. Minor — 7:22 a.m., 7:50 p.m.
Friday: Major — 2:10 a.m., 2:37 p.m. Minor — 8:23 a.m., 8:51 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 3:09 a.m., 3:35 p.m. Minor — 9:22 a.m., 9:49 p.m.
