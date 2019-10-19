The Northwoods experienced a sneak peek of winter with a bit of snow in many areas. The cold front, coupled with a full moon, had deer on the move. Water levels remain high throughout the state—hunters should plan accordingly as they head out. In addition to several ongoing hunting and trapping seasons, the pheasant opener begins Saturday, hunters should expect public lands to be busy.
Fishing
Racine County: Even though the Root River saw another increase in water levels this week, anglers were out in large numbers hoping to catch some salmon and trout via fly fishing. Few were successful despite the large number giving it a try. Fishing activity along the shorelines and piers saw a significant decrease this week. The boating and fishing seasons are quickly coming to an end.
The Fox River Metro boat launch had few anglers early in the week with little success. Shore anglers near the mouth of the river were interested in either no specific species or freshwater drum. By the weekend, there was little to no angler effort; and meager amounts of traffic at both Fairgrounds and Fox Point.
Hunting & Trapping
Columbia County: Pheasant hunters during the opening weekend should expect great weather and good-looking birds coming from the state game farm. However, due to the heavy rain in the past few weeks, some popular pheasant hunting spots that are usually reasonably dry are wet — Pine Island Wildlife Area in particular. Pheasant hunters should plan accordingly while hunting that property.
Wildlife
Milwaukee County: Cormorants and coots are currently migrating through the Lakeshore State Park area, along with an occasional sighting of eared grebes.
Seasonal Conditions
St. Croix County: Willow River State Park is seeing about 70% of fall colors. Visitors have been coming in to view the changing leaves as well as the waterfalls. Due to the rain, the waterfalls are more active and have been the main attraction as of recently.
Parks & Trails
Waukesha County: At Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit, the rain has impacted visitor flow but has not caused any severe damage to the area. The rain and cold temps required fountains to be shut off last week, but they are back on as of now. There is about 40% of fall colors showing with some of the area showing more than others.
You have free articles remaining.
On the Internet: dnr.state.wi.us.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month.
The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Oct. 20: Major — 4:46 a.m., 5:14 p.m. Minor — 11 a.m., 11:28 p.m.
Monday: Major — 5:44 a.m., 6:13 p.m. Minor — 11:58 a.m., no p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 6:40 a.m., 7:09 p.m. Minor — 12:26 a.m., 12:54 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 7:33 a.m., 8:01 p.m. Minor — 1:19 a.m., 1:47 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 8:23 a.m., 8:50 p.m. Minor — 2:10 a.m., 2:37 p.m.
Friday: Major — 9:11 a.m., 9:37 p.m. Minor — 2:57 a.m., 3:24 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 9:57 a.m., 10:24 p.m. Minor — 3:44 a.m., 4:11 p.m.
Sunday: Major — 9:46 a.m., 10:12 p.m. Minor — 3:33 a.m., 3:59 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.