With summer officially over, fall colors are beginning to pop across the state most notably up north, where the leaves are at 80% color in some parts from Ashland to Florence. If you head out to catch the colors, record-setting rains hit many parts of the state resulting in park and trail closures due to muddy or flooded conditions. Make sure to call ahead for the most current conditions on our trails and at our parks.

Fishing

Eau Claire County

Fall is an excellent time of the year to hit trout streams in Eau Claire County as the bugs are mostly gone, the leaves are changing color and fish are actively feeding in preparation for winter. Most male brook or brown trout will have very vibrant color patterns because it is just before the spawning season. For excellent fishing opportunity, the use of any variety of spinner, live bait, or lure that imitates a common forage fish will work well this time of year.

Hunting & Trapping

Shawano County

The wet conditions are making duck hunting in the area challenging since they have many options for water. Although duck hunting has been off to a slower start, the geese are starting to come down from their northern territory. Cut hayfields and pastures have been holding the most geese. There has been some movement in and out of the Wildlife Refuge on Navarino State Land as well.

Wildlife

Dodge County

It is wet at Horicon Marsh. Waterfowl migration has started but has been slow -- it should pick up with cooler temperatures. As they come in, ducks will likely spread out due to the amount of water in the area. With high water levels, be aware of cattail bogs that may break loose.

Seasonal Conditions

Door County

Fall colors are slow in coming -- due to the lake effect, colors usually do not peak until the second or third weeks of October. Air temperatures have been colder than usual for this time of year. The flow of people has been slower since Labor Day Weekend, but there are still plenty of people enjoying getting out to fish on the bay.

Parks & Trails

Milwaukee County

The recent heavy rainfalls have left the forest trail a bit soggy at Havenwoods State Forest. Snake and turtle activity has also been on the rise with the drop in temperature. Fall Asters are blooming like crazy, which the last of the butterflies and dragonflies enjoy. There has not been much in the way of fall colors on the property yet.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Major — 5:30 a.m., 5:57 p.m. Minor — 11:44 a.m., no p.m.

Sunday: Major — 6:22 a.m., 6:47 p.m. Minor — 12:09 a.m., 12:35 p.m.

Monday: Major — 7:10 a.m., 7:34 p.m. Minor — 12:57 a.m., 1:22 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 7:54 a.m., 8:17 p.m. Minor — 1:42 a.m., 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:35 a.m., 8:57 p.m. Minor — 2:23 a.m., 2:46 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 9:13 a.m., 9:35 p.m. Minor — 3:03 a.m., 3:24 p.m.

Friday: Major — 9:51 a.m., 10:12 p.m. Minor — 3:41 a.m., 4:02 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 10:29 a.m., 10:50 p.m. Minor — 4:19 a.m., 4:40 p.m.

Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com

