More and more leaves are changing across Wisconsin as the fall color begins to peak across the northern half of the state. Those living further south are in for a treat as the leaves are just starting to turn.

The state continued to receive its share of rain last week, leaving Lake Michigan tributaries running high and clarity low. Between the rainstorms, anglers were still fishing fall salmon runs, especially at Oak Creek, where anglers were standing shoulder to shoulder. Deer activity is picking up with plenty of scraping, so bucks can make their presence known. High water levels continue to make it challenging for waterfowl hunters, who are finding birds spread out. Ducks, geese and cranes are slowly moving in with a big push of birds are expected this weekend.

FISHING

Kenosha County

Fishing activity on the Pike River in Kenosha was low this week. Only a few anglers were spotted fishing for salmon at the mouth of the river. There were plenty of anglers fishing the shorelines and piers in Kenosha, targeting salmon and trout.

Racine County

Water levels on the Root River in Racine increased drastically over the past week, as did the fishing activity. The river upstream of the Steelhead facility saw lots of activity this week. Fly fishing was the most common fishing method among the anglers. The average fishermen walked away with one to two fish. Anglers enjoyed catching a mix of king salmon, coho salmon and brown trout.

HUNTING & TRAPPING

Eau Claire County

Deer activity in the woods is in full swing around Eau Claire. Scraping activity is evident along travel corridors, and apples have started to drop.

WILDLIFE

Iowa County

Waterfowl are showing up in good numbers, and large flocks of geese can be sighted in crop fields. Heavy rains have created numerous areas of standing water, which migrating waterfowl are taking advantage of. Large flocks of sandhill cranes can be found in crop fields along the Lower WI State Riverway.

SEASONAL CONDITIONS

Waukesha County

Fall colors are just beginning to peak out at the Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit. However, the prairie is already providing beautiful fall colors. Arriving at the Scuppernong springs in the morning may provide excellent photo opportunities as mist rises from the river.

PARKS & TRAILS

Douglas County

Fall colors are at peak condition at Amnicon State Park with about 90% color change. The campground is open, and the season is perfect for getting out and exploring the park. Visitors have been enjoying hiking and viewing the fall colors. As of last week, the Amnicon River was up four feet but is now back to normal levels.

On the Internet: dnr.state.wi.us.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Major — 10:29 a.m., 10:50 p.m. Minor — 4:19 a.m., 4:40 p.m.

Sunday: Major — 11:09 a.m., 11:29 p.m. Minor — 4:58 a.m., 5:19 p.m.

Monday: Major — 11:51 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:40 a.m., 6:01 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 12:14 a.m., 12:36 p.m. Minor — 6:25 a.m., 6:47 p.m.

Wednesday: Major — 1:01 a.m., 1:26 p.m. Minor — 7:14 a.m., 7:37 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 1:54 a.m., 2:19 p.m. Minor — 8:07 a.m., 8:31 p.m.

Friday: Major — 2:50 a.m., 3:16 p.m. Minor — 9:03 a.m., 9:29 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 3:47 a.m., 4:14 p.m. Minor — 10:01 a.m., 10:28 p.m.

Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com

