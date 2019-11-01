Despite snow for Halloween in many parts of the state, there are still fall colors throughout the southern part of the state. Take in the sites because this could be the last weekend to enjoy them. With the rain-snow mix that arrived midweek, leaves have been dropping, which is helping visibility for turkey, grouse and archery deer hunters. There have been multiple reports that deer are in full rutting behavior. The waterfowl migration has been slow so far, but there are thousands of sandhill cranes in the Waushara County area, making for an incredible sight.
Cooler weather and dropping water temps have triggered the fall fish bite with many lakes producing fish from crappie and bluegill to walleye and sauger. Anglers are still targeting salmon on Lake Michigan tributaries as the spawning run is slowly coming to an end. Brown trout have moved into the lower Menominee River, and whitefish have begun to show up in the Green Bay tributaries. Northern anglers are reporting good action on muskies, and walleyes have been biting on the Wolf River.
Fishing
Racine County: Fishing activity on the Root River remained high this week. The salmon spawning run is still going strong, and plenty of anglers were spotted trying to catch fish before the run ends. Anglers were also focusing on steelhead and brown trout. While fishing activity on the river remained high, very little fishing occurred on the lakefront.
Hunting & Trapping
Iowa County: There have been multiple reports in Dodgeville that deer are in full rutting behavior, with numerous sightings of bucks actively chasing does. Pheasant stocking is in full swing.
Wildlife
Dodge County: With the snow and north winds at the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit, we expect excellent conditions for migrating waterfowl. Expect duck, geese and crane numbers to increase. Watch the surrounding farm fields for geese and cranes during the day. Several tree sparrows and juncos are now being seen as well.
Seasonal Conditions
Chippewa County: At Lake Wissota State Park, colder weather is setting in. The fall colors are past its peak, but there are enough colors to still make for beautiful hikes on the trails. Fall fishing and hunting are well underway. Please remember, the park doesn’t open for hunting until Nov. 15.
Parks & Trails
Sauk County: Vibrant leaf colors at Devil’s Lake State Park have been bringing crowds of leaf peepers. The main trails of the park may have been busy, however finding lesser hiked trails in the backwoods provides some solitude. This weekend could be the last chance to see the colorful leaves.
On the Internet: dnr.state.wi.us.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month.
The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Major — 3:09 a.m., 3:35 p.m. Minor — 9:22 a.m., 9:49 p.m.
Sunday: Major — 4:04 a.m., 4:30 p.m. Minor — 10:17 a.m., 10:43 p.m.
Monday: Major — 4:55 a.m., 5:19 p.m. Minor — 11:07 a.m., 11:32 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 5:42 a.m., 6:04 p.m. Minor — 11:53 a.m., no p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 6:24 a.m., 6:45 p.m. Minor — 12:13 a.m., 12:34 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 7:02 a.m., 7:23 p.m. Minor — 12:52 a.m., 1:13 p.m.
Friday: Major — 7:39 a.m., 7:59 p.m. Minor — 1:28 a.m., 1:49 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 8:15 a.m., 8:35 p.m. Minor — 2:04 a.m., 2:25 p.m.
