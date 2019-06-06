Temperature and humidity are on the rise following some very cold nights, with some central and northern areas even experiencing frost. People are out enjoying the summer-like weather camping, fishing, kayaking, and canoeing. While warmer days are making the water more attractive, swimmers and paddlers are being cautioned that many lakes and rivers are still cold and at higher than normal summer water levels.
Some municipalities have enacted slow no wake ordinances on river systems, including the Wolf, Wisconsin and Rock. Take time to read and learn about these ordinances at boat landings.
The water is slowly warming up and that means that fishing is also starting to pick up on many lakes. Bass have been seen on beds and crappies are still biting off and on in shallow water related to weeds, downed trees and docks.
There was high angler effort at most launches along the west shore of Green Bay as many people were pre-fishing for a walleye tournament. Anglers on the east shore were fishing from Little Sturgeon Bay up to Ephraim. Smallmouth bass fishing was hit-and-miss but walleye anglers were doing okay, with some averaging only one or two while others averaged five to seven. The only lakeside port where there was fishing effort was Rowley Bay, where smallmouth bass fishing was slower than what most would've preferred, but still on average 10 fish boated in an all-day trip.
Fishing on Lake Michigan out of Port Washington started to pick up during the weekend, with many anglers out targeting lake trout or coho, and a few targeting chinook. Anglers fishing out of Milwaukee’s McKinley Marina had limited success catching a few coho and lake trout. The south shore ramps saw better success with anglers reaching bag limits with coho and steelheads. One party came in with some good sized chinook, the biggest at 24 pounds.
Fishing activity at Racine and Kenosha has picked up and success has also begun to improve. Coho continues to be the most targeted fish species, but fishermen are having luck catching steelhead, lake trout and chinook salmon.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, June 9: Major — 5:20 a.m., 5:47 p.m. Minor — 11:33 a.m., no p.m.
Monday: Major — 6:14 a.m., 6:39 p.m. Minor — 12:01 a.m., 12:26 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 7:02 a.m., 7:27 p.m. Minor — 12:50 a.m., 1:14 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 7:47 a.m., 8:11 p.m. Minor — 1:35 a.m., 1:59 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 8:30 a.m., 8:54 p.m. Minor — 2:17 a.m., 2:42 p.m.
Friday: Major — 9:13 a.m., 9:38 p.m. Minor — 3:01 a.m., 3:26 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 9:59 a.m., 10:24 p.m. Minor — 3:46 a.m., 4:12 p.m.
