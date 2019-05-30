This weekend, June 1-2, is Free Fun Weekend in Wisconsin, when no state park admission stickers or trail passes are required, and people may fish without fishing licenses or state trout stamps. Non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a non-resident trail pass to ride state ATV trails this weekend.
Rivers are still running high, so the waterfalls at northern state parks and forests are still spectacular. Staff at Pattison State Park counted almost 1,400 vehicles over Memorial Day with a lot of people enjoying the beautiful weather and waterfalls.
With the high amounts of rain and flooding this spring, trout and bass fishing on inland streams and rivers has been difficult. Fisheries crews are just finishing up spring electrofishing surveys in the Wautoma area and were finding bass are on their beds. Bluegills are starting to feel the warming waters and getting ready to start their spawning.
Lake Michigan again had some strong wind and waves over the last week, but conditions improved for the holiday weekend. Although the weather was nice the fish did not want to work with the anglers. There were some lake trout caught out of Kewaunee and Two Rivers. Most boats out of Milwaukee were pleasure boaters, but the fishing boats that came in reported hit-or-miss success with lake trout, coho and steelhead.
There was heavy fishing pressure over the weekend on Green Bay with many anglers prefishing for an upcoming walleye tournament. Early week weather included winds that increased wave action to rolling waves and whitecaps especially at the mouth of the Fox River.
There was little fishing pressure this week on the bayside of Door County. Anglers fishing from shore were catching smallmouth bass, including a few 5-pounders. Lakeside fishing pressure was focused out of Rowleys Bay, where anglers reported averaging 10 to 25 smallmouth bass caught per boat.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, June 2: Major — 10:43 a.m., 11:09 p.m. Minor — 4:30 a.m., 4:56 p.m.
Monday: Major — 11:36 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:22 a.m., 5:49 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 12:05 a.m., 12:34 p.m. Minor — 6:19 a.m., 6:48 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 1:07 a.m., 1:37 p.m. Minor — 7:22 a.m., 7:51 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 2:12 a.m., 2:42 p.m. Minor — 8:27 a.m., 8:57 p.m.
Friday: Major — 3:18 a.m., 3:47 p.m. Minor — 9:32 a.m., 10:01 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 4:21 a.m., 4:49 p.m. Minor — 10:35 a.m., 11:03 p.m.
