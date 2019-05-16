Rain last week helped with greening things up in the north, but there were still 51 wildfires in the last week that burned 82 acres, including a significant wildfire occurred in the Woodruff Area and burned approximately 40 acres. More rain is in the forecast but as of Thursday there was still high fire danger in the northeast and northwest.
Fish have been very active on Lake Superior. Fishermen are coming off the big lake with their bags full of a variety of species. Crappies are biting on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage and bass should be hitting hard this weekend. Inland trout fishing has been quite good in spots in central Wisconsin.
Walleye runs on Lake Michigan tributaries have pretty much come to an end and fish have moved back out to the bay and most anglers have followed. Walleye fishing was slower along the west shore, but anglers fishing out of Brown County were still reporting catching two to three fish. Fishing pressure was the highest of the year on the east shore with anglers fishing from Ellison Bay down to Sturgeon Bay. Those trolling for walleyes had a tough week, but anglers jigging for walleyes managed to catch a few, with a few whitefish mixed in.
Nice weather over the weekend brought many anglers out of southeastern harbors. Anglers were spending all day out on the lake but, success was limited. Coho salmon were the main fish being caught along with a few lake trout were caught as well.
On Monday, May 20, DNR fisheries staff, along with interested stakeholders, will begin the process to shape the course of future fisheries management on Lake Michigan. The meeting will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland. For more information, see Lake Michigan Meetings online at www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, May 19: Major — No a.m., 12:04 p.m. Minor — 5:51 a.m., 6:17 p.m.
Monday: Major — 12:33 a.m., 1 p.m. Minor — 6:46 a.m., 7:13 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 1:31 a.m., 1:57 p.m. Minor — 7:44 a.m., 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 2:29 a.m., 2:55 p.m. Minor — 8:42 a.m., 9:08 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 3:26 a.m., 3:51 p.m. Minor — 9:39 a.m., 10:04 p.m.
Friday: Major — 4:20 a.m., 4:44 p.m. Minor — 10:32 a.m., 10:56 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 5:11 a.m., 5:34 p.m. Minor — 11:22 a.m., 11:45 p.m.
