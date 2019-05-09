Try 3 months for $3

Ice is finally off all the lakes in the north, but a mid-week snowstorm dropped 6 to 10 inches of snow from Bayfield to Douglas counties. Widespread rain and even snow in the northwest has lowered current fire danger, but earlier in the week 89 wildfires burned 155 acres, destroying three buildings, and most were caused by debris burning.

Although there have been continuous fluctuations in the weather, anglers were catching crappie and walleye on the east shore of Lake Winnebago. Crappies are just starting to move into the shallow water in central Wisconsin lakes to spawn. Near Shiocton, recent rain had the Wolf River up near record heights but now the water is beginning to recede and a few walleyes and white bass were being caught.

Some walleye continue to be caught on the Menominee, Peshtigo, Marinette and Oconto rivers but action has slowed from previous weeks. Suckers, northern pike, perch, and muskies were also reported as species caught.

High winds and rain at the start of the week kept a lot of boats off Green Bay. Temperatures rose, and conditions calmed considerably by the weekend and high numbers of anglers and boats were going out of the launches. Most anglers were interested mainly in walleye and bass but success was low. Success was a bit better along the bay side of Door County with anglers averaging two to three walleyes.

Anglers trolling Lake Michigan out of Kewaunee were catching brown trout on crankbaits and spoons. After a quiet week, the McKinley Marina in Milwaukee was fairly busy on the weekend with anglers coming in reporting browns and coho caught in the harbor. Anglers launching out of Racine and Kenosha were targeting coho salmon, with one boat bringing about a half dozen coho, along with a few brown trout as well.

The Horicon Marsh Bird Club is hosting the 22nd annual Horicon Marsh Bird Festival through May 13, the oldest bird festival in Wisconsin. Birding tours by boat, bus and on foot, bird banding demonstration, and many more activities are planned.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Sunday, May 12: Major — 6:30 a.m., 6:58 p.m. Minor — 12:16 a.m., 12:44 p.m.

Monday: Major — 7:22 a.m., 7:48 p.m. Minor — 1:09 a.m., 1:35 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 8:09 a.m., 8:35 p.m. Minor — 1:57 a.m., 2:22 p.m.

Wednesday: Major — 8:54 a.m., 9:19 p.m. Minor — 2:41 a.m., 3:06 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 9:38 a.m., 10:03 p.m. Minor — 3:25 a.m., 3:50 p.m.

Friday: Major — 10:23 a.m., 10:48 p.m. Minor — 4:10 a.m., 4:36 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 11:12 a.m., 11:38 p.m. Minor — 4:59 a.m., 5:25 p.m.

