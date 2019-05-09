Ice is finally off all the lakes in the north, but a mid-week snowstorm dropped 6 to 10 inches of snow from Bayfield to Douglas counties. Widespread rain and even snow in the northwest has lowered current fire danger, but earlier in the week 89 wildfires burned 155 acres, destroying three buildings, and most were caused by debris burning.
Although there have been continuous fluctuations in the weather, anglers were catching crappie and walleye on the east shore of Lake Winnebago. Crappies are just starting to move into the shallow water in central Wisconsin lakes to spawn. Near Shiocton, recent rain had the Wolf River up near record heights but now the water is beginning to recede and a few walleyes and white bass were being caught.
Some walleye continue to be caught on the Menominee, Peshtigo, Marinette and Oconto rivers but action has slowed from previous weeks. Suckers, northern pike, perch, and muskies were also reported as species caught.
High winds and rain at the start of the week kept a lot of boats off Green Bay. Temperatures rose, and conditions calmed considerably by the weekend and high numbers of anglers and boats were going out of the launches. Most anglers were interested mainly in walleye and bass but success was low. Success was a bit better along the bay side of Door County with anglers averaging two to three walleyes.
Anglers trolling Lake Michigan out of Kewaunee were catching brown trout on crankbaits and spoons. After a quiet week, the McKinley Marina in Milwaukee was fairly busy on the weekend with anglers coming in reporting browns and coho caught in the harbor. Anglers launching out of Racine and Kenosha were targeting coho salmon, with one boat bringing about a half dozen coho, along with a few brown trout as well.
The Horicon Marsh Bird Club is hosting the 22nd annual Horicon Marsh Bird Festival through May 13, the oldest bird festival in Wisconsin. Birding tours by boat, bus and on foot, bird banding demonstration, and many more activities are planned.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us/
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, May 12: Major — 6:30 a.m., 6:58 p.m. Minor — 12:16 a.m., 12:44 p.m.
Monday: Major — 7:22 a.m., 7:48 p.m. Minor — 1:09 a.m., 1:35 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 8:09 a.m., 8:35 p.m. Minor — 1:57 a.m., 2:22 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 8:54 a.m., 9:19 p.m. Minor — 2:41 a.m., 3:06 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 9:38 a.m., 10:03 p.m. Minor — 3:25 a.m., 3:50 p.m.
Friday: Major — 10:23 a.m., 10:48 p.m. Minor — 4:10 a.m., 4:36 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 11:12 a.m., 11:38 p.m. Minor — 4:59 a.m., 5:25 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.