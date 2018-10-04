Fall color is now at, very near, and in a couple areas even a little past peak across northern Wisconsin on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism's Fall Color Report (www.travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report). Colors are very good through central Wisconsin but there remain pockets that are quite green. Colors are just beginning in the southern part of the state. Northern Wisconsin has experienced a couple of hard frosts that have had brisk mornings as low as 29 degrees.
Water levels remain high on many rivers across the state for this time of year due to recent rains. Fall fishing has been in full swing on the Flambeau River with landings busy and people enjoying the cooler temps and bug free fishing. The fall trout bite is on in central Wisconsin streams although high water has made for some very sporty if not impossible wading of the bigger streams.
A few Door County bass anglers around Ephraim, Sister Bay and Gills Rock have had success and there was a resurgence in bass anglers out of both Little Sturgeon and Sawyer Harbor. Most fishing action is in the Sturgeon Bay Canal, where trolling and casting has produced some nice kings, including a 31-pounder.
The cold spell last weekend caused water temperature to drop 10 degrees or more in different locations. There were some reports of chinook salmon and brown trout in the Menominee, Peshtigo and Oconto rivers but success overall was low.
King salmon could be spotted going up into the Kewaunee River and fishing pressure was high. Many dark brown and black kings were being caught and a few coho salmon as well. Stony Creek fishing pressure and catch rate was high with fly and spin anglers hooking king and coho salmon.
Fish are jumping at a steady rate in the Manitowoc River and anglers have been able to catch chinook throughout the week. Anglers fishing the East and West Twin rivers continue to have success catching chinook along with a few brown trout. A lot of success was seen on the Sheboygan River with anglers reporting steady catches of kings, coho, steelheads, and brown trout.
For people interested in the Lake Michigan salmon fishery, the Besadny Anadromous Fisheries Facility in Manitowoc is holding an open house Saturday.
The cooler temps also have the waterfowl on the move. The duck opener was a success for many hunters. The recent rains have caused more water to be on the landscape and thus more areas for ducks and geese to frequent.
Grouse and turkey hunters are out in force. Turkey are common while grouse are being found in small, isolated pockets.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Oct. 7: Major — 10:11 a.m., 10:37 p.m. Minor — 3:58 a.m., 4:24 p.m.
Monday: Major — 10:59 a.m., 11:24 p.m. Minor — 4:46 a.m., 5:11 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 11:48 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:36 a.m., 6:01 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 12:15 a.m., 12:40 p.m. Minor — 6:28 a.m., 6:52 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 1:09 a.m., 1:34 p.m. Minor — 7:21 a.m., 7:46 p.m.
Friday: Major — 2:04 a.m., 2:29 p.m. Minor — 8:17 a.m., 8:41 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 3 a.m., 3:25 p.m. Minor — 9:12 a.m., 9:37 p.m.
