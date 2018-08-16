It was a relatively dry week across most of the state with warm temperatures, making outdoor recreation pleasant.
Water levels remain at seasonal norms on most rivers and canoers and kayakers have been out in force. Central Wisconsin trout streams are getting pretty low right now and could use some rain.
Work continues at Pattison and Amnicon state parks to repair damage from the June flood event. Crews are adding rock and gravel to washout areas, as well as replacing bridges and almost 300 cubic yards of sand was added to the Little Falls Lake beach to replace what was lost from the flood, but the beach remains closed while the lake is drawn down to repair the dam.
Walleye fishing also continues to be good on the west and east shores of Green Bay with parking lots filled at Geano Beach and Suamico over the weekend and anglers averaging two to seven fish with a few boats catching their limit. Many reported catching numerous freshwater drum, catfish and an occasional northern pike. Yellow perch fishing is slowly starting to pick up with a few anglers catching 10 perch for a few hours out.
Smallmouth action has been good along Door County, with all the piers and harbors from the Sturgeon Bay hipping canal north to Gills Rock producing good numbers of bass. Consistent success on large yellow perch as well was had in the shipping canal. Out past the canal folks were coming back with chinook in 150-200 feet of water.
On Lake Michigan, fishing pressure was heavy for the majority of the week out of Kewaunee and was picking up at Manitowoc. Anglers were catching rainbow trout and king salmon along with lake trout and brown trout. There was heavy fishing pressure this weekend at Algoma due to a weekend festival and folks were coming back with large rainbows and kings along with a few lake and brown trout. Good numbers of lake trout were caught out of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha with the occasional rainbow, brown, and chinook.
Canada Geese are now starting to fly around and are frequenting the harvested grain fields. Wild turkey poults are being seen frequently along the road edges and fields. Fall bonus wild turkey harvest authorizations will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 18. Check for turkey permit availability on the DNR website.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Aug. 19: Major — 6:37 a.m., 7:01 p.m. Minor — 12:25 a.m., 12:49 p.m.
Monday: Major — 7:21 a.m., 7:45 p.m. Minor — 1:09 a.m., 1:33 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 8:05 a.m., 8:29 p.m. Minor — 1:53 a.m., 2:17 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 8:48 a.m., 9:12 p.m. Minor — 2:36 a.m., 3 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 9:31 a.m., 9:55 p.m. Minor — 3:19 a.m., 3:43 p.m.
Friday: Major — 10:14 a.m., 10:38 p.m. Minor — 4:03 a.m., 4:26 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 10:58 a.m., 11:21 p.m. Minor — 4:47 a.m., 5:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.