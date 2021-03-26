Outdoors Report: DNR seeks volunteers for frog survey

Frogs will soon begin chorusing throughout Wisconsin and the Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to lend their ears for help with two different frog and toad surveys.
One survey requires volunteers to drive along set routes three nights during the frog mating season. The other is a phenology survey, aimed at understanding how climate change may be affecting frogs, which people can complete at home or at a nearby wetland, lake or river.
“The information volunteers provide is essential to monitoring and conserving frog and toads in Wisconsin,” said Andrew Badje, a DNR Conservation Biologist who coordinates both surveys for the department’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program.
Since both surveys occur at night after school and when the workday is done, the two surveys are great activities for families and can be completed while social distancing.
New volunteers can learn the different calls to identify the species, as well as learn more about frog and toad biology and ecology, by watching a series of short videos on all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey (WFTS) is a citizen-based monitoring program coordinated by the DNR, in cooperation with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) .
The DNR began the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey in the early 1980s along pre-set driving routes in in response to known and suspected declines of numerous Wisconsin frog species, including the northern leopard frog, American bullfrog, pickerel frog and Blanchard’s cricket frog.
Known as North America’s longest running citizen science frog calling survey, volunteers have logged 10,108 survey nights and 99,452 site visits since the survey began.
Volunteers survey one night each in early spring, late spring and summer and make 10 stops per night (five minutes at each site). They identify the species calling and record that information and the relative abundance of each species.
Deer meetings
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ 2021 County Deer Advisory Councils will hold virtual meetings from Monday to Thursday, April 1 to discuss the upcoming deer seasons.
Every county in Wisconsin has its own CDAC and each spring they meet to develop recommendations for antlerless harvest goals, antlerless tag availability and season options for their county.
Councils will develop their recommendations using two meetings separated by a public input period to provide transparency and multiple opportunities for public input. After each meeting, the DNR will update the CDAC webpage with meeting summaries and preliminary recommendations.
The Councils will meet virtually via Zoom to develop preliminary recommendations on harvest quotas and season structure options.
All council meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to provide feedback will be asked to do so using the online public input form available on the DNR website from April 12-25.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period.
Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, March 28: Major — 10:36 a.m., 11:02 p.m. Minor — 4:23 a.m., 4:49 p.m.
Monday: Major — 11:28 a.m., 11:58 p.m. Minor — 5:15 a.m., 5:41 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 12 a.m., 12:24 p.m. Minor — 6:11 a.m., 6:37 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 12:57 a.m., 1:25 p.m. Minor — 7:11 a.m., 7:39 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 2 a.m., 2:29 p.m. Minor — 8:14 a.m., 8:44 a.m.
Friday: Major — 3:04 a.m., 3:34 p.m. Minor — 9:19 a.m., 9:49 a.m.
Saturday: Major — 4:08 a.m., 4:38 p.m. Minor — 10:23 a.m., 10:53 a.m.