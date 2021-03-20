Outdoors Report: Deer seasons front and center

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ 2021 County Deer Advisory Councils will hold virtual meetings from Monday to Thursday, April 1 to discuss the upcoming deer seasons.
Every county in Wisconsin has its own CDAC and each spring they meet to develop recommendations for antlerless harvest goals, antlerless tag availability and season options for their county.
The recommendations for the 2021 deer hunting season are provided to the Natural Resources Board along with recommendations from the DNR.
Councils will develop their recommendations using two meetings separated by a public input period to provide transparency and multiple opportunities for public input. After each meeting, the DNR will update the CDAC webpage with meeting summaries and preliminary recommendations.
The Councils will meet virtually via Zoom to develop preliminary recommendations on harvest quotas and season structure options. County-specific meeting dates and call-in options are available here.
All council meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to provide feedback will be asked to do so using the online public input form available on the DNR website from April 12-25.
The agenda for each county’s meeting will include the development of antlerless harvest goals and season framework recommendations for the 2021 deer season to achieve each county’s deer population objective.
Options under discussion include the antlerless deer harvest quota and various season framework options such as offering the holiday hunt or extended archery/crossbow seasons.
A second round of meetings will take place in May, during which council members will review public comments and make final recommendations for the 2021 deer season. The DNR will review the final CDAC recommendations following the May meetings and provide CDAC and department recommendations to the Natural Resources Board for approval in June.
Turkey season approaching
Turkey hunting season will kick off with the youth hunt, which opens on April 17, followed by regular seasons on specific days by zone.
Bonus turkey harvest authorizations go on sale on Monday, March 15, with sales beginning at 10 a.m. and running through midnight each day.
State park challenge
The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks are hosting a fun event to challenge visitors to explore our great state properties. You can connect with family and friends while learning new ways to discover Wisconsin’s parks, trails, forests, and recreation areas.
The Challenge began on Spring Equinox, March 20, and ends on the Fall equinox, Sept. 22. There are 22 challenges in 11 categories including hiking, camping, photography, community service at parks, paddle sports, and many others.
There is no fee to enter but you will need to have or purchase a state park vehicle admission sticker and/ or trail pass.
Participants must complete at least 1 challenge to get a participation certificate. Each time a challenge is completed the household name is entered into a final drawing for prizes. The more challenges completed, the more chances to win.
Register online or with the downloadable logbook. Visit Wisconsin Friends Explore for more information and a downloadable logbook at https://sites.google.com/view/wisconsin-friends-explore/home.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period.
Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, March 21: Major — 5:44 a.m., 6:20 p.m. Minor — 1:53 a.m., 10:51 p.m.
Monday: Major — 6:46 a.m., 7:12 p.m. Minor — 2:48 a.m., 11:42 a.m.
Tuesday: Major — 7:39 a.m., 8:06 p.m. Minor — 3:38 a.m., 12:42 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 8:33 a.m., 9 p.m. Minor — 4:21 a.m., 1:48 p.m.