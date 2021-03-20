Outdoors Report: Deer seasons front and center

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ 2021 County Deer Advisory Councils will hold virtual meetings from Monday to Thursday, April 1 to discuss the upcoming deer seasons.

Every county in Wisconsin has its own CDAC and each spring they meet to develop recommendations for antlerless harvest goals, antlerless tag availability and season options for their county.

The recommendations for the 2021 deer hunting season are provided to the Natural Resources Board along with recommendations from the DNR.

Councils will develop their recommendations using two meetings separated by a public input period to provide transparency and multiple opportunities for public input. After each meeting, the DNR will update the CDAC webpage with meeting summaries and preliminary recommendations.

The Councils will meet virtually via Zoom to develop preliminary recommendations on harvest quotas and season structure options. County-specific meeting dates and call-in options are available here.

All council meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to provide feedback will be asked to do so using the online public input form available on the DNR website from April 12-25.