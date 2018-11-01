Fall color is now past peak across most of the state, except a few southeast and central Wisconsin counties on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Fall Color Report (www.travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report). Leaf drop is progressing rapidly and mostly complete in the far north except for oaks that retain some their leaves even into winter. Tamaracks are at varying stages of gold with some still turning while other are starting to lose their needles.
Water levels remain high on most river systems across the state and many lakes as well. Fishing has been good for all species in most northern lakes with anglers fishing for suspended crappies, deep walleyes and muskies near steep drop-offs. Crappies are biting very well on both Fox and Wolf rivers and anglers have also reported some great catches of walleye. The fall walleye bite was really good this past weekend on the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells area, where crappie fishing was also good. Water is still high on the Rock and Crawfish rivers where slow no wake rules remains in effect in some areas but anglers have still been catching walleye and bass.
There was high fishing pressure on Green Bay at Oconto with good catches of yellow perch being reported and both shore and boat anglers having good success. Anglers were still seeing a few spawning chinook salmon remaining in Lake Michigan tributaries and having success catching them, but numbers are down and those being caught are in bad shape. Angles are now hoping for steelhead and coho runs to begin in earnest. Anglers fishing on Manitowoc River have been starting to catch coho and steelhead are being caught periodically.
Deer rutting activity will be nearing its peak now and into the early weeks of November. Bucks are being observed traveling, and buck rubs and scrapes are being seen. Many bucks can be seen with their noses to the ground. Deer have picked up their movements significantly this week and are moving more during the middle of the day. Take care when driving any time of day or night as the next two weeks could be white-knuckle driving.
Leaf-off has been helping grouse hunters acquire more shots and woodcock hunting was superb this year in northern Wisconsin. Turkey are still abundant in the northern zones. Hunters who have not filled their tags in zones 6 or 7 must do so before Nov. 16.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Nov. 4: Major — 8:02 a.m., 8:27 p.m. Minor — 1:50 a.m., 2:15 p.m.
Monday: Major — 8:46 a.m., 9:10 p.m. Minor — 2:33 a.m., 2:58 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 9:30 a.m., 9:54 p.m. Minor — 3:18 a.m., 3:42 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 10:17 a.m., 10:41 p.m. Minor — 4:05 a.m., 4:29 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 11:07 a.m., 11:37 p.m. Minor — 4:55 a.m., 5:19 p.m.
Friday: Major — No a.m., noon. Minor — 5:47 a.m., 6:13 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 12:30 a.m., 12:55 p.m. Minor — 6:42 a.m., 7:08 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.