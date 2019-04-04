After a week with sparse precipitation and warmer temperatures things are beginning to dry out. The only snow that remains is across the far north and it is diminishing rapidly, through there were still a few locations with up to a foot.
The spring fire season has begun and so far 75 fires have burned 569 acres, threatening 25 structures and destroying two buildings. Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires. Consider alternatives such as composting and if you do burn, be sure to get a burning permit.
Northern lakes have as much as 36 inches of ice and as little as 12 inches of ice not including inlets, outlets and river channels. Southern lakes are opening rapidly. The Madison chain of lakes opened in the last week.
Last weekend’s Bois Brule River trout fishing opener brought out quite a showing of excited visitors. The vehicle count from Highway 2 to Lake Superior was just over 250, slightly higher than the historic average.
Ice conditions along the shores Green Bay are rapidly declining and some bays have open water. Anglers are shifting their attention to open water walleye and brown trout fishing on the rivers. The Menominee River was producing both brown trout and walleye. Walleye are showing up on the Peshtigo and Menominee rivers but the “big push” hasn’t happened yet. Walleyes are running on the Wolf and Fox rivers.
In the southeast, warm temperatures last week brought many anglers out to the Sheboygan and Pigeon rivers. Fishing efforts on the Milwaukee River are now in full swing. Anglers were catching steelheads and musky, including a 40-incher caught and released. Although fishing pressure was high on the Menomonee River, success was very hit-or-miss.
Fishing pressure was high on the Root River and steelhead catches have been numerous. Fishing activity is starting to pick up on the Pike River also, though nowhere near the pressure like that on the Root River.
Black bears have emerged and are being seen in many locations. Turkeys have been strutting and heard gobbling regularly. The first chorus frogs of the spring are calling.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, April 7: Major — 12:59 a.m., 1:22 p.m. Minor — 7:11 a.m., 7:34 p.m.
Monday: Major — 1:51 a.m., 2:15 p.m. Minor — 8:03 a.m., 8:27 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 2:46 a.m., 3:12 p.m. Minor — 8:59 a.m., 9:25 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 3:43 a.m., 4:11 p.m. Minor — 9:57 a.m., 10:24 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 4:43 a.m., 5:11 p.m. Minor — 10:57 a.m., 11:26 p.m.
Friday: Major — 5:42 a.m., 6:12 p.m. Minor — 11:57 a.m., no p.m.
Saturday: Major — 6:41 a.m., 7:10 p.m. Minor — 12:26 a.m., 12:55 p.m.
