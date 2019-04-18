The snow that fell last week across the north is diminishing and has disappeared where it fell in the southeast. NOAA satellite images show the rapid loss of snow from April 15 to 16. One on April 15 one shows the southeast snow band well. Then by the 16th it’s gone.
Most lakes south of Highway 64 are now ice-free. There are still some flowages and lakes in the north with ice, but temperatures are supposed to be increasing this week. The ice is off of the North and South Fork of the Flambeau and soon the redhorse will be running. The river level is very high, nearing the flood stage.
Walleye are running up the major Lake Michigan tributaries such as the Oconto, Menominee, Peshtigo and Wolf rivers. There was heavy fishing pressure reported on all rivers this week. This last week was slower for anglers on the Fox River, with the slower bite attributed to cool temperatures and wind.
There was quite a bit of fishing activity on Door County’s Whitefish Bay, Hibbards and Heins creeks on Saturday. Steelhead were seen in the streams that were running a little high, but clear. Steelhead fishing on other Lake Michigan tributaries was slower this week. Anglers fishing the Kewaunee River had mixed results. Suckers have begun running and anglers fishing for steelhead were catching upwards of 10 suckers. Fishing pressure on the Root River remained fairly high both above and below the steelhead facility but catches were few and far between.
Windy and cold weather had Lake Michigan waters rough, with significant waves and whitecaps and waves crashing over piers and break walls. The few anglers that were out on the Milwaukee River did not report any fish caught.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, April 21: Major — 1:03 a.m., 1:29 p.m. Minor — 7:16 a.m., 7:43 p.m.
Monday: Major — 2:01 a.m., 2:28 p.m. Minor — 8:14 a.m., 8:41 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 3:00 a.m., 3:26 p.m. Minor — 9:13 a.m., 9:39 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 3:57 a.m., 4:23 p.m. Minor — 10:10 a.m., 10:36 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 4:52 a.m., 5:18 p.m. Minor — 11:05 a.m., 11:30 p.m.
Friday: Major — 5:44 a.m., 6:09 p.m. Minor — 11:56 a.m., no p.m.
Saturday: Major — 6:32 a.m., 6:56 p.m. Minor — 12:20 a.m., 12:44 p.m.
