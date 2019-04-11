An April snowstorm is bearing down on portions of Wisconsin. The storm dropped 8 to 10 inches of snow in areas of central Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday and was forecast to drop a foot or more Thursday night into Friday in northern Wisconsin. The southern part of the state received minor snow followed by rain.
The storm arrived just a couple of days after much of the state enjoyed sunny warm weather with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. During that time, fire danger levels were elevated and 26 wildfire were reported. The snow and rain has danger levels to low, but as temperature rise again and things dry out, danger levels could rise rapidly.
Walleye fisherman are starting to flock to the Peshtigo, Oconto and Menominee rivers. The walleye spawning run on the Winnebago System is well underway. DNR fisheries staff and volunteers tagged around 2,000 adult male and 1,000 adult female walleye on the Wolf River. There were many boats on the lower Fox River this past weekend with a good catch reported by most anglers. There is still ice on some bays of Green Bay but others are opening. Docks were put in this week at Sawyer Harbor launch and Baileys Harbor.
Spring runs are continuing on Lake Michigan tributaries with some steelhead and brown trout caught. The Manitowoc River is still high and faster than normal making fishing a struggle. The Branch River is still producing steelhead. The East Twin River was producing a mixed bag of fish at the dam. Anglers were fishing along the Sheboygan River with a few steelhead caught. Fishing efforts on the Milwaukee River have been up over the past week and anglers are having success with steelhead, musky and smallmouth bass. Fishing activity on the Root and Pike rivers has been a lot lighter compared to the past few weeks.
Youths across the state will take to the woods this weekend for the youth turkey hunt. Young hunters who are prepared and ready for the cold Saturday opener should have a good chance for success. Some learn-to-hunt events last weekend had over 50 percent success rates.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, April 14: Major — 7:36 a.m., 8:05 p.m. Minor — 1:21 a.m., 1:50 p.m.
Monday: Major — 8:27 a.m., 8:55 p.m. Minor — 2:13 a.m., 2:41 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 9:16 a.m., 9:43 p.m. Minor — 3:03 a.m., 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 10:03 a.m., 10:29 p.m. Minor — 3:50 a.m., 4:16 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 10:51 a.m., 11:16 p.m. Minor — 4:38 a.m., 5:04 p.m.
Friday: Major — 11:41 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:28 a.m., 5:53 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 12:08 a.m., 12:33 p.m. Minor — 6:21 a.m., 6:46 p.m.
