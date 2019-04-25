Spring finally has the upper hand across much of the state this past week with temperatures upwards of 80 degrees in the south. Only the most persistent snowbanks remain in the north. Lakes are now open in most areas except in the far north where some of the larger lakes still have ice cover.
Snowmelt combined with rain this week have rivers across the state running high. On April 22, the Bois Brule was flowing at 877 cubic feet per second. This topped a previous daily record for this date of 791 in 2001. The Wisconsin River in Columbia County remains very high with some areas and roads still flooded.
All the water has made for some spectacular waterfall viewing at Copper Falls, Pattison and Amnicon Falls state parks, with even the “Now and Then Falls,” that disappears in the summer, now running in full glory.
Despite the moisture, last week 72 wildfires burned 177 acres in DNR Protection Areas, half of which were caused by debris burning. Fire danger can vary greatly from one day to the next this time of the year, depending on weather and dryness of the vegetation.
The Lake Michigan tributaries walleye fish run is slowing down but high numbers of walleye anglers were seen this week with many full boat launches and many shore anglers. Fish were still being caught on the Menominee, Peshtigo, Oconto and Fox. The majority of walleyes being caught now are post spawn. A few whitefish were being caught by the boaters as well.
Steelhead were still being caught in some Door County creeks that had high fishing pressure throughout the week but steelhead runs on southern tributaries are tapering off and suckers and redhorses are now being caught. The Root River was still getting some steelhead fishing pressure with success both above and below the steelhead facility picking up slightly. Fishing pressure remained fairly low on Lake Michigan piers and shores as well as at boat ramps due to the windy conditions most of the days with waves crashing over the tops of the piers as well as on the shores.
Fisheries crews have been busy tagging lake sturgeon on the Wolf River this week with the sturgeon spawning run going very strong. On April 23 crews handled a number of very large fish including a 77-inch female that was captured at the Sturgeon Trail.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, April 28: Major — 7:16 a.m., 7:39 p.m. Minor — 1:05 a.m., 1:28 p.m.
Monday: Major — 7:57 a.m., 8:19 p.m. Minor — 1:46 a.m., 2:08 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 8:36 a.m., 8:57 p.m. Minor — 2:25 a.m., 2:46 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 9:13 a.m., 9:34 p.m. Minor — 3:02 a.m., 3:24 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 9:51 a.m., 10:12 p.m. Minor — 3:40 a.m., 4:01 p.m.
Friday: Major — 10:30 a.m., 10:52 p.m. Minor — 4:19 a.m., 4:41 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 11:13 a.m., 11:37 p.m. Minor — 5:02 a.m., 5:25 p.m.
