Outdoors report: Advice for your adventures

"For the safety of our guests and our natural resources, and in accordance with state law, fireworks are prohibited on state properties," said Chris Madison, chief ranger with the Wisconsin State Park System. "Although Fourth of July favorites such as the sparkler and the snakes are not defined as 'fireworks' per state law, we discourage their use because they are a fire hazard."

Even if you're celebrating at home or on private property, we encourage you to exercise caution to help prevent wildfires now and during the next few weeks.

Exploding fireworks, such as firecrackers, m-70s, bottle rockets and roman candles, cause the most fireworks-related wildfires. In hot and dry weather, even sparklers and fountains pose a significant threat in dry, grassy areas. Anyone responsible for starting a wildfire in Wisconsin is liable not only for the cost of putting the fire out but also for any damages.

Fireworks are restricted in Wisconsin, and permits may be required. Check with local officials before purchase and usage. A city, village, town or county may also have ordinances that strictly limit fireworks sales or possession.