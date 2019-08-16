Fishing activity on Lake Michigan in the Racine/Kenosha area started out slow last week. Very few boat trailers were reported at the boat launch and there were anglers seen trying their luck from shore. The few boat fishermen interviewed during the week had very limited success and the shore anglers had limited success as well. Activity picked up tremendously over the weekend as there was many boats and shore anglers trying to catch fish.
Anglers were seen trying for either salmonids or perch. The perch anglers that had the most success were using plastics for bait. Those targeting salmon or trout had increased, but still very limited success compared to past weeks. Three small trout were caught from the south pier using either plastics or crab meat as bait. A few sheepshead were caught on spoons during the week as well.
Boat fishermen came in with a mixed bag of fish that included all five of the major salmonid species. Fishing success was reported at depths ranging from 80 feet to over 200 feet. Flasher flies and spoons seemed to be the most popular and successful baits among the anglers.
In Milwaukee County, the McKinley Marina was pretty busy all week. Fishermen at Jones Island were targeting salmon and trout but no fish were being reported. Fishing efforts at South Shore seemed to pick up this week, while Bender remained relatively slow. Most boats coming in had a few fish, mainly steelheads and coho. A fair amount of kings were also reported and anglers had more luck in the evening. The kings were reportedly caught between 100-150 feet throughout the week.
The pier at the Oak Creek Power Plant saw a bit of activity. A few anglers could be seen on the far end of the pier, but no fish were reported during survey times.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us/
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Major — 1:36 a.m., 1:56 p.m. Minor — 7:46 a.m., 8:07 p.m.
Monday: Major — 2:22 a.m., 2:42 p.m. Minor — 8:32 a.m., 8:52 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 3:08 a.m., 3:28 p.m. Minor — 9:18 a.m., 9:39 p.m.
Wednesday: 3:54 a.m., 4:15 p.m. Minor — 10:04 a.m., 10:26 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 4:40 a.m., 5:03 p.m. Minor — 10:52 a.m., 11:14 p.m.
Friday: Major — 5:28 a.m., 5:52 p.m. Minor — 11:40 a.m., no p.m.
Saturday: Major — 6:16 a.m., 6:43 p.m. Minor — 12:03 a.m., 12:29 p.m.
