Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday Sept. 29:

Intro to Tai Chi, 9:30-11 a.m. — Join trainer Ron Pfeiffer as he demonstrates and discusses various Tai Chi styles. The ancient Chinese tradition combines slow, focused movements with deep breathing for a graceful form of exercise. Pre-register by calling 262-878-5601. Meet at Visitor Center.

Paint and Sip—Heron at Sunset, 1-3:30 p.m. — Jose Palomo from Picasso Vino guides you step by step to create your own masterpiece. For ages 15 and older and for all abilities. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register. The fee is $30 and that includes all supplies and one free glass of wine for those 21 and older. Meet at Visitor Center.

Sunday Sept. 30: 

19th Annual Wolf Lake Trail Run/Walk, 9:30 a.m. — Enjoy a beautiful 5K or 10K run or a 1-mile/5K walk to raise funds for the park. Raffles, homemade bakery and pottery mug awards. Fee prior to Sept. 10 is $30 per adult and $18 for youth 14 and younger. Contact 337-532-7509 or jmdickinson6929@icloud.com for more information. There is no park entrance fee for participants. Meet at the Beach. Packet pickup is between 8-9:15 a.m. 

