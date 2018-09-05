Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Thursday Sept. 6:

Adopt a Highway, 5-6:30 p.m. — Join us for the last highway cleanup of the year. A great way to earn service hours, get fresh air and exercise, all while helping the park. You must be at least 12-years-old to participate. Meet at the Visitor Center.

