Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Thursday Sept. 13:

Knee-high Naturalist, 10-11:30 a.m. — Bring your child to this fun, hands-on program. Please call 262-878-5601 to register or to cancel. Meet at Shelter 1.

Saturday Sept. 15:

Candlelight Hike, 7-9 p.m. — Bring family and friends for fall fun by candlelight. Hike the two-mile trail on your own or join us for a shorter guided hike. We'll have a bonfire and marshmallows. Meet at Visitor Center.

