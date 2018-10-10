Try 1 month for 99¢

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Thursday, Oct. 11: Knee-high Naturalist, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Bring your 3- to 5-year-old to this fun, hands-on program. This month go on a Squirrel Safari. Be prepared to go outside. Please call to register or to cancel (262) 878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Saturday, Oct. 13: Intro to SCUBA, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Join diver Dan Dickinson to discover the basics of SCUBA diving with an emphasis on freshwater lakes. View equipment and artifacts. Learn how you can become a certified diver. Meet at the Visitor Center.

