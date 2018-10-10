Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Thursday, Oct. 11: Knee-high Naturalist, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Bring your 3- to 5-year-old to this fun, hands-on program. This month go on a Squirrel Safari. Be prepared to go outside. Please call to register or to cancel (262) 878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, Oct. 13: Intro to SCUBA, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Join diver Dan Dickinson to discover the basics of SCUBA diving with an emphasis on freshwater lakes. View equipment and artifacts. Learn how you can become a certified diver. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.