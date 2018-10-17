Try 1 month for 99¢

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

SATURDAY: Eco-Halloween Hike, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You are invited to meet some “Cold-blooded Creatures” at this non-scary, family event. Enjoy jack-o-lanterns, Halloween nature skits, fires, games and crafts. The fee is $2 fee per person (ages 4 and older), payable at registration. Refreshments will also be for sale. You may arrive anytime between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to sign up for a hike. Hikes take about a half-hour. The entire event is held outdoors, so please dress accordingly. Meet at Shelter No. 1.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27: Glazed Ceramic Bowls or Plates, 10 a.m. to noon. José Palomo, from Picasso Vino, guides you step-by-step as you glaze a bowl or plate. The program is for ages 15 and older and for all abilities. There will be three sizes to choose from: Small (cereal bowl) for $30, medium (side dish serving) for $35, or large (main dish serving) for $40. Please indicate size when you call to pre-register at 262-878-5601. Projects need to be picked up at a later date. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments