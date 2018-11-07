Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Thursday, Nov. 8: Knee-high naturalist. Bring your 3-5-year-old to this fun hands-on program. Be prepared to go outside. Please call to register or cancel at 262-878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, Nov. 10: Search for Short-Eared Owls: This rare grassland predator is visiting for the winter. Discover how their unique adaptions help them to survive before visitors are taken in search of them. Meet at the Visitor Center between 4-5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 17: Corn Husk Art: Learn to make corn husk dolls, flowers or other art with the same techniques used by pioneers and Native Americans. Best for ages 10 and older. There is no fee, but please pre-register by calling 262-878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center between 10-11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 17: Paint and Sip-Moonlight Tree. Jose Palomo from Picasso Vino guides you step by step to create your own masterpiece. For ages 15 and older and for abilities. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register. The fee is $30, which includes all supplies and one free glass of wine for those 21 and older. Those participating are welcome to bring their own beverages. Meet at the Visitor Center between 1-3:30 p.m.
Racine County Line Rifle Club sight-ins
The Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road, Caledonia, is holding its annual sight-ins for rifles, shotguns and handguns (Nov. 10-11) in preparation for the gun deer season.
All firearms are $10 each. Sight-in hours are 7 a.m. until dusk each day. Sight-ins are at 100 yards. Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist you.
Targets for hand gun, shotgun and 17/22 caliber rifle shooters will be available from 25 to 50 yards.
You can also try your luck at a gun raffle.
For more information, visit their website at www.rclrc.net or call Dave at 262-515-0462.
