9-point buck
Former Caledonia resident Dan Vassh, who lives in Wild Rose in central Wisconsin, bagged this nine-point buck the day after Thanksgiving after he thought he lost it. The buck disappeared over a hill and soon after, Vassh heard shots and figured someone else got the deer. A short time later, to his surprise, the big buck came back toward Vassh and stopped 15 yards from his stand. "It ended up being the closest and easiest shot in my 51 years of hunting," he said.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday, Dec. 1: Holiday Greenery, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-noon. Put some fragrance in your holidays as you create beautiful evergreen sprays or swags using all natural materials provided for you. Please pre-register for either session by calling (262) 878-5601. The fee is $20. You will also need to purchase a park entrance sticker if you don’t already have one. Be prepared to drive. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Racine Instinctive Bowmen

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, are offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.

• The Kids Christmas Fun Shoot will be held Saturday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is welcome and kids of all ages are welcome to the event. There will be Christmas-themed targets and stockings for the kids while they last.

Participants are asked to bring their own bows and arrows; there will be a limited amount of equipment available at the club. Admission is $5 per child and there will be light food and drinks available for purchase.

