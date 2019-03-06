Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, March 9: Spoon Spinners, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Make your own wind spinner using recycled spoons. We provide the drills, instructors and materials. This program is for ages 12 and older and the fee is $12. Please pre-register by calling 262-878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center, but be prepared to drive.
Thursday, March 14: Knee-High Naturalist, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your 3-5-year-old to this fun and active program. This month, explore Pines & Needles. Program will go on regardless of weather, but the topic may change. Please call 48 hours in advance to register at 262-878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
March 23-24: Indoor-Outdoor 3D Archery Shoot. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This shoot is open to the public.
There will be 21 3D animal targets to shoot at in RIB’s heated pavilion and 15 targets to hit from the outdoor elevated platform (RIB will pull arrows for the platform shooters).
The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under). Second rounds are $7 (adults) and $5 (juniors).
Breakfast and lunch will be available both days.
Racine Pheasants Forever banquet
The 30th annual Racine Pheasants Forever banquet fundraiser will be held Wednesday, May 1, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.
The cost is $80 for dinner and chapter membership, $65 for dinner only and $35 for children under age 16. There are also sponsor and table packages available.
To reserve a spot, or for more information, call Wayne Wenzel at 262-903-8572 or Jerry Uick at 262-886-9308, or go to www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/3905
