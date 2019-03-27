Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday: Earliest Migrants Hike, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Bundle up and bring your binoculars to join us for an early morning hike. Discover which hardy migrants have returned and what the resident birds are doing. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday: Park Workday, 10 a.m.-noon. Join us for a park workday. We’re looking for help with planting, cutting brush, building, weeding or other outdoor work. Drop in and stay as little or as long as you like. No matter your abilities, there will be something to do. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The annual Roy Case Traditional Shoot will be held April 6 and 7 at the Racine Instinctive Bowmen clubhouse at 14403 50th Road in Yorkville.
Registration on both days will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $9 for Juniors (ages 12-17) and free with a paid adult for cadets (age 11 and under). There are special all-day fees of $15 (adults) and $12 (juniors).
There will be 15 3D targets on one outdoor range plus 15 3D targets at the elevated platform. Targets and yardages will be set to favor traditional recurve and longbow shooters, but all shooting styles are welcome, except for crossbows and broadheads.
Lunch and breakfast will be available both days.
For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.