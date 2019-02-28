Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, March 2: Fix your Favorite Lure. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Bring a beat-up lure and join Bruce Horton to learn techniques and tips to repaint Rapalas and other fishing lures. Space is limited, please pre-register by calling 262-878-5601. Adults only. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, March 9: Spoon Spinners, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Make your own wind spinner using recycled spoons. We provide the drills, instructors and materials. This program is for ages 12 and older and the fee is $12. Please pre-register by calling 262-878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center, but be prepared to drive.
Wisconsin Waterfowl Hunters’ Conference
Wisconsin waterfowl hunters are encouraged to attend the 17th annual Wisconsin Waterfowl Hunters’ Conference on March 9 at the Hotel Mead and Conference Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
The cost is $35 if you preregister and $40 at the door. The preregistration fee for university wildlife ecology students and attendees 18 years old and younger is $15 ($20 at the door). There will be a waterfowlers’ hospitality hour Friday evening, March 8.
For more information about the conference, visit our website at www.wiswaterfowlersconf.org
