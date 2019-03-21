Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday: Dry Your Own Foods, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Take a bite out of humankind’s oldest method for food preservation: dehydration. Join us for an interactive culinary program of useful recipes, do’s and don’ts and other helpful tips for delicious low-cost and long-storing ingredients. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is holding its annual Indoor-Outdoor 3D Archery Shoot Friday and Saturday. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This shoot is open to the public.
There will be 21 3D animal targets to shoot at in RIB’s heated pavilion and 15 targets to hit from the outdoor elevated platform (RIB will pull arrows for the platform shooters).
The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under). Second rounds are $7 (adults) and $5 (juniors). Breakfast and lunch will be available both days.
For more information, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.