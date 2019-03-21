Try 3 months for $3

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday: Dry Your Own Foods, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Take a bite out of humankind’s oldest method for food preservation: dehydration. Join us for an interactive culinary program of useful recipes, do’s and don’ts and other helpful tips for delicious low-cost and long-storing ingredients. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Racine Instinctive Bowmen

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is holding its annual Indoor-Outdoor 3D Archery Shoot Friday and Saturday. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This shoot is open to the public.

There will be 21 3D animal targets to shoot at in RIB’s heated pavilion and 15 targets to hit from the outdoor elevated platform (RIB will pull arrows for the platform shooters).

The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under). Second rounds are $7 (adults) and $5 (juniors). Breakfast and lunch will be available both days.

For more information, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975

