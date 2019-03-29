Try 3 months for $3

Racine Pheasants Forever banquet

The 30th annual Racine Pheasants Forever banquet fundraiser will be held Wednesday, May 1 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $80 for dinner and chapter membership, $65 for dinner only and $35 for children under age 16. There are also sponsor and table packages available.

To reserve a spot, or for more information, call Wayne Wenzel at 262-903-8572 or Jerry Uick at 262-886-9308, or go to www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/3905

