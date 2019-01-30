SU Racine Trout Ice Derby is Saturday
The 2019 Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin Racine Trout Ice Derby will be held Saturday at Reefpoint Marina.
Registration begins at 5 a.m. in the breezeway at Reefpoint Marina. Contest hours are 6:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The registration fee is $20 and includes one raffle ticket for the derby prize pool raffle. Each participant may purchase one additional derby prize pool raffle ticket for $10. The grand prize drawing is for a Jiffy Pro4 X-treme 10-inch ice drill package. The contest also will feature a bonus $500 cash prize for the heaviest fish caught on an Automatic Fisherman.
Eighty percent of the contest entry fees will be awarded in the form of cash prizes. Brown trout, rainbow trout and northern pike categories will pay down to five places. All Wisconsin DNR fishing regulations will apply.
Beverages and food will be available for sale at the Reefpoint Brewhouse breezeway starting at 8 a.m.
Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, Feb. 2: Animal Tracks and Signs, 11 a.m. to noon. Bundle up and we’ll search for animal tracks and other signs to discover which animals are active and what they’ve been doing to survive. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, Feb. 9: GO Cross country Skiing! 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring your skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
Saturday, Feb. 9: Return to Romance, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Warm someone’s heart this Valentine’s Day with a visit to the park. Enjoy a candlelit walk, fine homemade desserts, warm drinks, a fire and live music from Wylde Thyme. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register. The program fills quickly. Fee is $15/couple or $8 per person (adults only). Meet at the Visitor Center.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, are offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
Feb. 9-10: Indoor 3D Fun Shoot. Registration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all four days. Open to the public, all ages, and open to all shooting styles (no crossbows or broadheads).
There will be 36 3D animal targets in RIB’s heated clubhouse and pavilion. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under).
Breakfast and lunch will be available both days.
