Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, Jan. 19: Go Ice Fish, 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics of safe and effective ice fishing and then try to catch a fish on your own. Free fishing and some equipment provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is weather dependent. Meet at the Visitor Center, but be prepared to drive.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, are offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 9-10 — Indoor 3D Fun Shoot. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all four days. Open to the public and open to all ages and shooting styles (no crossbows or broadheads).
There will be 36 3D animal targets in RIB’s heated clubhouse and pavilion. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under).
Breakfast and lunch will be available all four days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.