Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, Jan. 26: GO Cross country Skiing! 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring your skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
Saturday, Jan. 26: Owl Prowl, 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Join us for this annual event to discover why owls are the perfect night hunters. Dress for the weather because you will go outside to search for these predators. Meet at the Visitor Center, but be prepared to drive.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 9-10 — Indoor 3D Fun Shoot. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all four days. Open to the public and open to all ages and shooting styles (no crossbows or broadheads). There will be 36 3D animal targets in RIB’s heated clubhouse and pavilion. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with paid adult for cadets (11 and under). Breakfast and lunch will be available all four days.
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen club is located at 14403 50th Road in Yorkville. For more information on club programs and events, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
