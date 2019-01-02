Try 1 month for 99¢

All-Canada Show in Milwaukee

The annual All-Canada Show comes to the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin from Jan. 3-6. It is billed as the largest gathering of Canadian lodges, camps, outfitters and resorts in the U.S. Many of the exhibits will feature colorful displays and interactive experiences, and there will be fun for all ages. For show details and a complete list of seminars and speakers, go online to www.AllCanada.com

Show hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Every guest on opening night (Jan. 3) will receive a free Dardevle 2019 collector lure.

Admission is $12 for adults and free for children age 17 and younger. Military veterans get free admission Sunday. Parking is free all four days. Discounted tickets ($9) are available at www.AllCanada.com.

To contact the Sports Complex, call 414-281-2694.

