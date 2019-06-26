Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, June 29: Tye Dye Bandanas, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Drop in to create your own tie dye bandana using natural dyes. The cost per bandana is $2. Meet at Shelter No. 1, or the Visitor Center in case of inclement weather.
Saturday, June 29: K9 Officers, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet Greendale Police Officer Fitzgerald and his canine companion, Nova, as they demonstrate how police dogs are trained and how they assist their officers in protecting the public. Meet at the Amphitheater, or the Visitor Center in case of inclement weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.