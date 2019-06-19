Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, June 22 — Pond Exploration, 10-11 a.m. Use a dip net to examine and release fascinating creatures perfectly adapted to live in water. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, June 22 — Polinator Celebration, 2-4 p.m. Celebrate Pollinator Week at the park with Master Gardeners. Drop in to catch and identify insects, make pollinator crafts, learn how to raise monarch and more. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Little John’s Bowhunters League
The Little John’s Archers’ bowhunters league started June 18 and will run 10 weeks through Tuesday, Aug. 20. The banquet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Final registration for the public will be held at the archery club at 4564 Walsh Road in Caledonia, just east of Hwy. 31, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. Applicants may sign up any number of additional shooters if they pay their registration fees.
The shooting fee (including the banquet and door prizes) is $60. Checks should be made out to Little John’s Archers.
For more information, please email littlejohnsarchers@gmail.com
