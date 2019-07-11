Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, July 13: Kindness Rocks, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring out your creative and kind side as you make your own kindness rock to keep, give or leave. Meet at Shelter No. 1, or the Visitor Center in case of bad weather.
Saturday, July 13: Moonlight Paddle, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Adults (age 21 and older) bring your own canoe, kayak or SUP to enjoy an almost-full moon paddle on Wolf Lake with a naturalist. Afterwards, stay for a fire, beverages and snacks. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Please pre-register by calling (262) 878-5601, fee is $10. The program is weather dependent. Meet at Shelter No. 3 at the beach.
West Allis Bowmen
Here are the programs being offered by the West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at www.westallisbowmen.com or check out the club’s Facebook page.
• The Wednesday Night 3-D Shoot began July 10 and runs for eight weeks. The league begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday. All participants will shoot two arrows per target. The cost for eight weeks for adults is $48 for club members ($64 for nonmembers) and $24 for Cub and Youth members ($32 for nonmembers). The cost per night is $7 for adult members ($9 for nonmembers) and $3 for Cub/Youth members ($5 for nonmembers). The cost for the banquet on Sept. 4 is $10. For more information about the league, contact Butch at 262-639-3118.
• The Thursday outdoor target archery league is underway. The NFAA Field Round begins at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday. Shooting fees are $65 for Adult and Senior members and $95 for Adult/Senior nonmembers, but all age groups and walk-ons are welcome.
• The Kettle Moraine Field Archery League will be held July 21. Registration for the 14 Field and 14 Spot Shoot is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the league begins with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact the club through Facebook Messenger or contact Al Jeske at ajeske@wi.rr.com or at 262-930-6091.
