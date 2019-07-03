Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, July 6: Butterflies of the Park, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Capture, identify and release some of the park’s flying jewels. Discover which butterflies call the park home. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, July 6: Going Batty, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Drop in before 8:15 p.m. to investigate bat adaptations, survival and importance. Meet at the Amphitheater, or the Visitor Center in case of inclement weather.
Tuesday, July 9: Adopt a Highway, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us to pick up litter on the highway that runs through the park. It’s a great way to earn service hours, get fresh air and exercise, all while helping the park. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. All materials will be provided. Meet at the Visitor Center.
West Allis Bowmen
Here are the programs being offered by the West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at www.westallisbowmen.com or check out the club’s Facebook page.
• The youth JOAD league is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evenings. For more information on the league, email Greg at gregk75@mac.com
• The Wednesday Night 3-D Shoot will begin July 10 and run for eight weeks. The league begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday. All participants will shoot two arrows per target. The cost for eight weeks for adults is $48 for club members ($64 for nonmembers) and $24 for Cub and Youth members ($32 for nonmembers). The cost per night is $7 for adult members ($9 for nonmembers) and $3 for Cub/Youth members ($5 for nonmembers). The cost for the banquet on Sept. 4 is $10. For more information about the league, contact Butch at 262-639-3118.
• The Thursday outdoor target archery league is underway. The NFAA Field Round begins at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday. Shooting fees are $65 for Adult and Senior members and $95 for Adult/Senior nonmembers, but all age groups and walk-ons are welcome. For more information, contact Al Jeske at ajeske@wi.rr.com or at 262-930-6091.
