Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Thursday, Feb. 14: Knee-high naturalist, 10-11:30 a.m. Bring your 3-5-year-old to this fun and active program. This month, meet some Animal Families. Be prepared to go outside. Program will go on regardless of weather, but the topic may change. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, Feb. 16: GO Cross country Skiing! 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring your skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register. Program is weather-dependent. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
Saturday, Feb. 16: Cold Winter Camping & Winter Bonfire, 4-6:30 p.m. Take a break from cabin fever to discover how to camp in the cold winter months. From 4 to 5 p.m., participants age 12 and older can learn techniques to enjoy snowy overnights. From 5 to 6:30 p.m., all ages are welcome for a bonfire, with cocoa and marshmallows. Come for the demonstrations or just come for the bonfire. Meet at the Visitor Center.
