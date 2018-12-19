Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Friday, Dec. 21: Celebrate the Solstice, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a natural celebration at this busy time of year. Learn how others have celebrated the return of the sun, then hike and do some celebrating of your own. The entire event is held outdoors, so please dress accordingly. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, are offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
The New Years Day Indoor 3D Fun Shoot will be held Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The event is open to the public, adults and kids, and all shooting styles are welcome except for crossbows. Participants will have 30 3D targets to shoot at in RIB’s clubhouse and heated pavilion. The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for juniors (age 12-17) and free for cadets (age 11 & under) with paid adult. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase.
All-Canada Show in Milwaukee
The annual All-Canada Show comes to the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin from Jan. 3-6. It is billed as the largest gathering of Canadian lodges, camps, outfitters and resorts in the U.S. Many of the exhibits will feature colorful displays and interactive experiences, and there will be fun for all ages. For show details and a complete list of seminars and speakers, go online to www.AllCanada.com
Every guest on opening night (Thursday, Jan. 3) will receive a free Dardevle 2019 collector lure. Show hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
Admission is $12 for adults and free for children age 17 and younger. Military veterans get free admission Sunday. Parking is free all four days. Discounted tickets ($9) are available at www.AllCanada.com.
To contact the Sports Complex, call 414-281-2694.
