Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday and Sunday: Midwest Archery Championship, 8 a.m.—5 p.m. – Archers from Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois will be competing in the tournament. Various clubs host qualifiers during the year in order to be invited to shoot at this event.
