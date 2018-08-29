Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Friday Aug. 31: Friday Funday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Games and crafts night is happening and each week there’s a new theme and different activities. Each program is weather dependent and best for children ages five and older; meet at the beach.
Saturday Sept. 1: Migrating Monarchs, 10-11:30 a.m. — Discover how tagging monarch butterflies unlocked the mystery of their migration. Meet at the Visitor Center before 10 a.m. Dragons and Damsels, 6-7:30 p.m. — These speedy fliers have survived on earth since before the dinosaurs. Catch, observe and release insects. Meet at the Visitor Center. Stargazing Saturday, 8 p.m. — If there are clear skies, join astronomical society members to look through telescopes to see what’s happening in the night sky. Meet at Parking Lot F.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.